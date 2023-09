Rapper Cupcakke to play Sanford on a suddenly lucky Friday the 13th

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Cupcakke/Facebook Cupcakke makes a surprising return to the Orlando area in October

Location Details Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

Rapper Cupcakke is coming to play Sanford in October on a maybe-not-so unlucky Friday the 13th. And it's a welcome surprise.See, one of the last times Cupcakke was in Orlando back in 2019, she announced her retirement from live performance in a series of emotional social media posts.



Thankfully, that retirement didn't stick. In 2023, Cupcakke has headlined a number of Pride events with raucous sets, and celebrated a year of monster streaming numbers on Spotify.Support comes from resurgent local raunch-rap project Luscious Lisa Cupcakke plays Tuffy's Music Box on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketweb