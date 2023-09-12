Rapper Cupcakke to play Sanford on a suddenly lucky Friday the 13th

Sanford, don't make her retire again

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 10:44 am

click to enlarge Cupcakke makes a surprising return to the Orlando area in October - Photo courtesy Cupcakke/Facebook
Photo courtesy Cupcakke/Facebook
Cupcakke makes a surprising return to the Orlando area in October
Rapper Cupcakke is coming to play Sanford in October on a maybe-not-so unlucky Friday the 13th. And it's a welcome surprise.

See, one of the last times Cupcakke was in Orlando back in 2019, she announced her retirement from live performance in a series of emotional social media posts.

Thankfully, that retirement didn't stick. In 2023, Cupcakke has headlined a number of Pride events with raucous sets, and celebrated a year of monster streaming numbers on Spotify.

Support comes from resurgent local raunch-rap project Luscious Lisa.

Cupcakke plays Tuffy's Music Box on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketweb.

Related
Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social

Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social

Related
Sex-positive rapper Cupcakke gives you a chance to win $10,000 at her Orlando show

Sex-positive rapper Cupcakke gives you a chance to win $10,000 at her Orlando show

Location Details

Tuffy's Music Box

200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford

22 events 6 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

