Rapper Cupcakke to play Sanford on a suddenly lucky Friday the 13th

See, one of the last times Cupcakke was in Orlando back in 2019, she announced her retirement from live performance in a series of emotional social media posts.
Thankfully, that retirement didn't stick. In 2023, Cupcakke has headlined a number of Pride events with raucous sets, and celebrated a year of monster streaming numbers on Spotify.
Support comes from resurgent local raunch-rap project Luscious Lisa.
Cupcakke plays Tuffy's Music Box on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketweb.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed