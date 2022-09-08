ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Rapper and 'X Man' Ken Carson to headline Orlando's Beacham this month

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge Ken Carson - Photo courtesy Universal Music
Photo courtesy Universal Music
Ken Carson

New-model rap star Ken Carson is bringing his 'X Man Tour' to Orlando this month, and you're advised not to miss a musician dubbed a "leader of the new school" by Complex.

Still in his late teens, Carson was the first signee to Playboi Carti’s Opium Records imprint. Carson just dropped newest album X, continuing a run of prolific productivity that started during the pandemic lockdown in 2020, resulting in several EPs and now a second full-length. He's been called one of the leading lights of the young "rage" rap  movement, an eclectic and adrenalized trap offshoot.

Ken Carson plays the Beacham on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. As of this writing, tickets are still up for grabs at SeeTickets.



