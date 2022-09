Rapper and 'X Man' Ken Carson to headline Orlando's Beacham this month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal Music Ken Carson

New-model rap star Ken Carson is bringing his 'X Man Tour' to Orlando this month, and you're advised not to miss a musician dubbed a " leader of the new school " by Complex.Still in his late teens, Carson was the first signee to Playboi Carti’s Opium Records imprint. Carson just dropped newest album, continuing a run of prolific productivity that started during the pandemic lockdown in 2020, resulting in several EPs and now a second full-length. He's been called one of the leading lights of the young " rage " rap movement, an eclectic and adrenalized trap offshoot.Ken Carson plays the Beacham on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. As of this writing, tickets are still up for grabs at SeeTickets