Rapper Action Bronson to roll into Orlando's House of Blues in September

Photo courtesy Action Bronson/Facebook
Action Bronson
No sleep til Orlando? Rapper Action Bronson recently wrapped a European tour with Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist, and now he's heading out again on his own domestic headlining jaunt this month where he'll hit the City Beautiful in early September.
The MC-chef-television personality triple threat (we'll belatedly add in author and actor) released his newest album Cocodrillo Turbo
in April, so expect some new sounds from that record live.
Action Bronson plays the House of Blues
on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be snapped up through Live Nation
.
