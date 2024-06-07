BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Rainbow Kitten Surprise set to play Orlando this autumn

The band is taking new album 'Love Hate Music Box' out on the road

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 2:12 pm

Rainbow Kitten Surprise come to Orlando in October - Photo courtesy Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rainbow Kitten Surprise/Facebook
Rainbow Kitten Surprise come to Orlando in October
Rainbow Kitten Surprise are back after a brief hiatus with a new album, Love Hate Music Box, and a just-announced U.S. tour set for the fall.

The band head out on their Love Hate Music Box Tour in early September with three nights in Denver. Rainbow Kitten Surprise make their way to Florida for only two shows: Orlando on Oct. 22 and St. Augustine on Oct. 23.

RKS were set to kick off their 2023 tour in Orlando, but the show was canceled by the band for medical reasons.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise play the Hard Rock Live on Oct. 22. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando



Matthew Moyer

June 5, 2024

