Rainbow Kitten Surprise set to play Orlando this autumn

The band head out on their Love Hate Music Box Tour in early September with three nights in Denver. Rainbow Kitten Surprise make their way to Florida for only two shows: Orlando on Oct. 22 and St. Augustine on Oct. 23.
RKS were set to kick off their 2023 tour in Orlando, but the show was canceled by the band for medical reasons.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise play the Hard Rock Live on Oct. 22. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.
Location Details
