Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform arena show in Orlando this spring

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 11:11 am

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan plays an arena show in Orlando this spring - Photo courtesy Rahat Fateh Ali Khan/Facebook
Bollywood soundtrack superstar Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced an Orlando show set for this spring as part of his upcoming "Up Close & Personal" U.S. tour.

The Pakistani singer will perform coast-to-coast shows as part of the monthlong tour, his first extended foray stateside in four years. The tour kicks off in late April, and the Orlando show in May is — as of this writing — Khan's only scheduled Florida date.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan plays Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale this Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.


Matthew Moyer

