Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform arena show in Orlando this spring

Photo courtesy Rahat Fateh Ali Khan/Facebook
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan plays an arena show in Orlando this spring
Bollywood soundtrack superstar Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced an Orlando show set for this spring as part of his upcoming "Up Close & Personal" U.S. tour.
The Pakistani singer will perform coast-to-coast shows as part of the monthlong tour, his first extended foray stateside in four years. The tour kicks off in late April, and the Orlando show in May is — as of this writing — Khan's only scheduled Florida date.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan plays Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale this Monday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
