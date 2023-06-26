Rabbit in the Moon and Crystal Method team for a big rave reunion in Orlando this weekend

In a time when most of the American rave scene was still trying to emulate the U.K., Tampa’s RITM changed the game to help define the Florida sound and make us a global dance leader. Their dark, penetrating music was utterly original and thoroughly Floridian.
Moreover, they weren’t just DJs but an electrifying stage act with performances that packed the live (and sometimes actual) fireworks of industrial acts like Meat Beat Manifesto and Schnitt Acht.
And speaking of homegrown dance legends, Orlando breaks icon DJ Rob-E will also be there to make the room boom like one big bass cabinet.
9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Vanguard, $20-$70.
Event Details
Location Details
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter