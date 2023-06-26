Rabbit in the Moon and Crystal Method team for a big rave reunion in Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Rabbit in the Moon/Facebook Central Florida's Rabbit in the Moon return to the stage this weekend

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 570-592-0034

For Florida ravers, it makes total sense that Rabbit in the Moon get top billing here. While the Crystal Method parlayed their slick stadium breaks into international crossover success, RITM are much deeper legends in Florida dance music history.In a time when most of the American rave scene was still trying to emulate the U.K., Tampa’s RITM changed the game to help define the Florida sound and make us a global dance leader. Their dark, penetrating music was utterly original and thoroughly Floridian.Moreover, they weren’t just DJs but an electrifying stage act with performances that packed the live (and sometimes actual) fireworks of industrial acts like Meat Beat Manifesto and Schnitt Acht.And speaking of homegrown dance legends, Orlando breaks icon DJ Rob-E will also be there to make the room boom like one big bass cabinet.