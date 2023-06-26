2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Rabbit in the Moon and Crystal Method team for a big rave reunion in Orlando this weekend

Local dance icons return to play with Las Vegas dance icons

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 10:57 am

Central Florida's Rabbit in the Moon return to the stage this weekend - Photo courtesy Rabbit in the Moon/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rabbit in the Moon/Facebook
Central Florida's Rabbit in the Moon return to the stage this weekend
For Florida ravers, it makes total sense that Rabbit in the Moon get top billing here. While the Crystal Method parlayed their slick stadium breaks into international crossover success, RITM are much deeper legends in Florida dance music history.

In a time when most of the American rave scene was still trying to emulate the U.K., Tampa’s RITM changed the game to help define the Florida sound and make us a global dance leader. Their dark, penetrating music was utterly original and thoroughly Floridian.

Moreover, they weren’t just DJs but an electrifying stage act with performances that packed the live (and sometimes actual) fireworks of industrial acts like Meat Beat Manifesto and Schnitt Acht.

And speaking of homegrown dance legends, Orlando breaks icon DJ Rob-E will also be there to make the room boom like one big bass cabinet.

9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Vanguard, $20-$70.

Event Details
Rabbit in the Moon, Crystal Method

Rabbit in the Moon, Crystal Method

Sat., July 1, 9 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20-$70
Location Details

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

570-592-0034

9 events 8 articles
About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
