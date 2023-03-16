R+B Music Experience brings Tyrese, Xscape, El DeBarge and more to Orlando

Actor/singer/everything Tyrese and R&B supergroup Xscape are headlining a one-off R&B Music Experience arena show this summer, joined by a number of heavyweight peers.
Besides Tyrese and Xscape, the lineup also features El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112 and Silk. It's like a human mixtape.
R&B Music Experience happens on Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m. at the Amway Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
