R+B Music Experience brings Tyrese, Xscape, El DeBarge and more to Orlando

It's like a mixtape in real life

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 10:47 am

Tyrese wants to sing for you (Orlando) in June - Photo courtesy Tyrese Gibson/Facebook
Photo courtesy Tyrese Gibson/Facebook
Tyrese wants to sing for you (Orlando) in June

Actor/singer/everything Tyrese and R&B supergroup Xscape are headlining a one-off R&B Music Experience arena show this summer, joined by a number of heavyweight peers.

Besides Tyrese and Xscape, the lineup also features El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112 and Silk. It's like a human mixtape.

R&B Music Experience happens on Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m. at the Amway Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, through Ticketmaster.

Orlando R and B Music Experience: Tyrese, Xscape, Ginuwine, El DeBarge, 112, Silk, Next

Fri., June 16, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets


