R+B Music Experience brings Tyrese, Xscape, El DeBarge and more to Orlando

Photo courtesy Tyrese Gibson/Facebook Tyrese wants to sing for you (Orlando) in June

Actor/singer/everythingand R&B supergroupare headlining a one-off R&B Music Experience arena show this summer, joined by a number of heavyweight peers.Besides Tyrese and Xscape, the lineup also features El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Next, 112 and Silk. It's like a human mixtape.R&B Music Experience happens on Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m. at the Amway Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, through Ticketmaster