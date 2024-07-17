R+B hitmaker Partynextdoor to play Orlando as part of comeback tour

Songwriter to the stars takes the solo spotlight

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:11 am

Partynextdoor is touring for the first time since 2018, and he’s not forgetting about Orlando’s R&B fans.

The Canadian singer/songwriter/ producer will make the 18th stop of his “Sorry I’m Outside” tour at the House of Blues. The tour follows the April release of his newest album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4). Much of Partynextdoor’s impact on the R&B scene has taken place behind the scenes — including songwriting credits on Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.”

But his own work has also earned him recognition, dating back to his self-titled 2013 debut album, which included the hit “Recognize” featuring Drake. However, the only features during his Orlando show will be audience members’ screams as he takes the stage solo.

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, House of Blues, $54.50-$84.50.

July 17, 2024

