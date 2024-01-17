Queer country stars Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris ramble over to Gram Parsons’ Derry Down

While many roots artists wax poetic about tough lives, Gauthier actually lived it. Still, her darkly moody music sidesteps country cliché for deeper examinations of raw humanity.
Also on the bill is Jaimee Harris, Gauthier’s real-life partner and an emerging Americana artist in her own right. It’s a chance to see a legend and a riser in uniquely intimate juxtaposition.
6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18; Gram Parsons’ Derry Down, 297 Fifth St. NW, Winter Haven; gpderrydown.com; $25.
