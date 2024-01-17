Queer country stars Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris ramble over to Gram Parsons’ Derry Down

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Mary Gauthier plays Derry Down this week

Long before the current groundswell of queer country music, Mary Gauthier has been representing for over a quarter-century.While many roots artists wax poetic about tough lives, Gauthier actually lived it. Still, her darkly moody music sidesteps country cliché for deeper examinations of raw humanity.Also on the bill is Jaimee Harris, Gauthier’s real-life partner and an emerging Americana artist in her own right. It’s a chance to see a legend and a riser in uniquely intimate juxtaposition.