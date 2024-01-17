Queer country stars Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris ramble over to Gram Parsons’ Derry Down

A legendary country outsider plays the home of a legendary country outsider

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 6:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mary Gauthier plays Derry Down this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Mary Gauthier plays Derry Down this week
Long before the current groundswell of queer country music, Mary Gauthier has been representing for over a quarter-century.

While many roots artists wax poetic about tough lives, Gauthier actually lived it. Still, her darkly moody music sidesteps country cliché for deeper examinations of raw humanity.

Also on the bill is Jaimee Harris, Gauthier’s real-life partner and an emerging Americana artist in her own right. It’s a chance to see a legend and a riser in uniquely intimate juxtaposition.

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18; Gram Parsons’ Derry Down, 297 Fifth St. NW, Winter Haven; gpderrydown.com; $25.
Related
Gram Parsons

A pilgrimage to Gram Parsons' Derry Down club in Winter Haven offers up some deep Florida truths: Summer Guide 2022



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando concert calendar, Jan. 17-23: Southern Culture on the Skids, Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince, Shrek Rave and more

By Kristin Howard

Southern Culture on the Skids plays Will's Pub Friday

Sum 41 plays Orlando this fall as part of their farewell tour

By Matthew Moyer

Is this the end? Sum 41 play big Orlando show this fal

Janet Jackson has a date with Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this summer

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Also in Music

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Orlando artist Healboi Bedside releases outer-limits hip-hop album 'Serene Exile'

By Bao Le-Huu

Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'

Industrial agitator JG Thirlwell premieres new classical works with Orlando's Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Matthew Moyer

JG Thirlwell in a rare moment of repose
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us