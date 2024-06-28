Punk in the Park festival brings Alkaline Trio, Vandals, Dwarves and more to Orlando Amphitheater

Set for mid-September and happening at the fairgrounds, Punk in the Park's lineup includes Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., The Dwarves [OK, sold] and Swingin' Utters, with plenty more bands to be announced. Bands will be sprawled over two separate stages.
The day is also billed as a "Craft Beer Tasting Festival" so put down your cider and lager [olddddd punk reference that will fall flat].
Punk in the Park happens at the Orlando Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets are already on sale through the Festival's website.
Location Details
