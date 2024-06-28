BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Punk in the Park festival brings Alkaline Trio, Vandals, Dwarves and more to Orlando Amphitheater

Black Flag and Dead Kennedys are also performing that day

By on Fri, Jun 28, 2024 at 2:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alkaline Trio headline Punk in the Park this summer - Photo by Ian Suarez
Photo by Ian Suarez
Alkaline Trio headline Punk in the Park this summer
Traveling music festival Punk in the Park promises plenty of punk and hardcore legends, along with craft beer, in Orlando for the first time late summer.

Set for mid-September and happening at the fairgrounds, Punk in the Park's lineup includes Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., The Dwarves [OK, sold] and Swingin' Utters, with plenty more bands to be announced. Bands will be sprawled over two separate stages.

The day is also billed as a "Craft Beer Tasting Festival" so put down your cider and lager  [olddddd punk reference that will fall flat].

Punk in the Park happens at the Orlando Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets are already on sale through the Festival's website.


Slideshow

Alkaline Trio got the 'Blood' pumping during weekend stop at Orlando's House of Blues

Alkaline Trio at the House of Blues
The Worriers at House of Blues The Worriers at House of Blues The Worriers at House of Blues The Worriers at House of Blues The Worriers at House of Blues The Worriers at House of Blues
Click to View 37 slides
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner

Dark synth act Un Hombre Solo returns to Orlando's Panic! Underground dance night

By Bao Le-Huu

Un Hombre Solo returns to Panic! in Orlando

Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner

Aussie folk singer Leah Senior performs at Judson's Live with Kairos Creature Club

By Zoey Thomas

Aussie folk singer Leah Senior performs at Judson's Live with Kairos Creature Club

"It felt like a dream" — Orlando's Acoqui talk about making their newest album

By Gabby Macogay

Acoqui release long-awaited album
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us