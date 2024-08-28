Psychedelic Furs show off a treasure trove of new-wave hits at Hard Rock Live

Black Lips open the evening

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge Psychedelic Furs return to Orlando this weekend - Photo via Imago Mgmt.
Photo via Imago Mgmt.
Psychedelic Furs return to Orlando this weekend
Ever get the eerie feeling that the cosmos has zeroed in on you personally and plucked something straight out of the deepest recesses of your mind? Well, this bill is something like that for me. I’ve no logical idea how it took shape, but I am so for it.

In style, sensibility and age, these bands are worlds apart. But between the  Psychedelic Furs’ classic alternative romanticism and the Black Lips’ garage-punk experimentation, there’s so much to love in a double-headed bill featuring two bands that are superlatives of their respective generations.

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Hard Rock Live, $40.50-$75.

The Psychedelic Furs, Black Lips

The Psychedelic Furs, Black Lips

Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

$40.50-$75
Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
August 28, 2024

