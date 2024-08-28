Psychedelic Furs show off a treasure trove of new-wave hits at Hard Rock Live

In style, sensibility and age, these bands are worlds apart. But between the Psychedelic Furs’ classic alternative romanticism and the Black Lips’ garage-punk experimentation, there’s so much to love in a double-headed bill featuring two bands that are superlatives of their respective generations.
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Hard Rock Live, $40.50-$75.
Event Details
Location Details
