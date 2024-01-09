Prepare to get 'Possessed by Paul James' at his Orlando show

'An urgent force for social justice'

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 1:35 pm

Possessed by Paul James plays Will's Pub on Friday - Photo courtesy Possessed by Paul James/Facebook
Photo courtesy Possessed by Paul James/Facebook
Possessed by Paul James plays Will's Pub on Friday
A fevered and soulful display of charged folk soul, a Possessed by Paul James performance is worth seeing just on musical face value alone.

The purpose that fuels it is what makes PPJ an urgent force for social justice. Konrad Wert, the Texas-based but Florida-born artist behind Possessed by Paul James, is a schoolteacher turned paladin who’s spun a part-time musical passion into a full-time mission. That mission has sent him and his family on the road to use music as a vehicle to advocate for special needs students. It’s art qua activism, delivered in a fiery spell.

Event Details
Possessed by Paul James

Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

45 events 703 articles
About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
