Porch Stock brings local musicians to Colonialtown porches for a freewheeling Saturday night

This porchapalooza might not be quite as jam-packed as Sanford’s Porchfest, but that fits the more relaxed vibe of this neighborhood.
Porch Stock features three performers: Chelz Danielle at 1440 Lake Highland Drive at 6 p.m.; Tom Cooper (of Pinto Psychs) at 1800 Canton St. at 7 p.m.; and Brian + Hannah at 837 Palm Drive at 8 p.m. It might even be [gasp] nice outside.
6 p.m. Saturday, facebook.com/colonialtownnorth, free to attend.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed