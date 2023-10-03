Porch Stock brings local musicians to Colonialtown porches for a freewheeling Saturday night

Photo courtesy Brian + Hannah/Facebook Brian + Hannah play Porch Stock this weeekend

The bucolic Colonialtown neighborhood brings back their Porch Stock event for a third year, promising local musicians doing their thing on the porches of neighborhood homes and you, the attendee, strolling back and forth from these impromptu venues to take in the sounds.This porchapalooza might not be quite as jam-packed as Sanford’s Porchfest, but that fits the more relaxed vibe of this neighborhood.Porch Stock features three performers: Chelz Danielle at 1440 Lake Highland Drive at 6 p.m.; Tom Cooper (of Pinto Psychs) at 1800 Canton St. at 7 p.m.; and Brian + Hannah at 837 Palm Drive at 8 p.m. It might even be [] nice outside.