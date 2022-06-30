Pop-punkers Pup to steer 'Thank F**king God' tour into Orlando this summer

Photo courtesy Pup/Facebook
Praise be? Toronto punks Pup are set to bring their “Thank F**king God" tour to Orlando late this summer.
Pup are set to commence a new leg of North American touring in September behind newest and fourth album The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
and there are Florida dates pencilled in for Pensacola, Orlando, St. Pete and Jacksonville.
Sister paper Cleveland Scene
caught a Pup show at their House of Blues last month and lauded it as "equal parts ridiculous, epic and cathartic
." Sounds promising!
Touring support comes from Palehound and the OBGMs
Pup play the Plaza Live
on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through AXS
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.