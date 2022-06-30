VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Pop-punkers Pup to steer 'Thank F**king God' tour into Orlando this summer

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 11:48 am

PHOTO COURTESY PUP/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Pup/Facebook

Praise be? Toronto punks Pup are set to bring their “Thank F**king God" tour to Orlando late this summer.

Pup are set to commence a new leg of North American touring in September behind newest and fourth album The Unraveling of PUPTheBand and there are Florida dates pencilled in for Pensacola, Orlando, St. Pete and Jacksonville.

Sister paper Cleveland Scene caught a Pup show at their House of Blues last month and lauded it as "equal parts ridiculous, epic and cathartic." Sounds promising!

Touring support comes from Palehound and the OBGMs

Pup play the Plaza Live on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through AXS.



Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

