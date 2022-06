Pop-punkers Pup to steer 'Thank F**king God' tour into Orlando this summer

Photo courtesy Pup/Facebook

Praise be? Toronto punks Pup are set to bring their “Thank F**king God" tour to Orlando late this summer.Pup are set to commence a new leg of North American touring in September behind newest and fourth albumand there are Florida dates pencilled in for Pensacola, Orlando, St. Pete and Jacksonville.Sister papercaught a Pup show at their House of Blues last month and lauded it as " equal parts ridiculous, epic and cathartic ." Sounds promising!Touring support comes from Palehound and the OBGMs Pup play the Plaza Live on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through AXS