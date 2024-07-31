Pop-crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Lindsey Stirling first began releasing music in 2012 after appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2010. In a little over a decade, she’s put out five albums and amassed over 12.5 million YouTube subscribers. Now, she’ll stop at the Dr. Phillips Center as part of her “The Duality Tour,” which kicked off in July in her home state of California.
Stirling’s Orlando opener will be Walk Off the Earth, a Canadian indie pop band that rose to fame in 2012 when their “5 People 1 Guitar” live cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” went viral on YouTube. VIP Packages — including some with meet & greet photos, Q&As, snacks and merchandise — are available for
the most vehement violin connoisseurs.
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $126-$451.56.
