Pop-crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Walk Off the Earth, a Canadian indie pop ensemble, opens the night

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge Crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to the Dr. Phillips Center - Photo by Heather Koepp
Photo by Heather Koepp
Crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to the Dr. Phillips Center
The woman who popularized violin-focused pop-electronic crossover will soon rosin her bow in Orlando.

Lindsey Stirling first began releasing music in 2012 after appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2010. In a little over a decade, she’s put out five albums and amassed over 12.5 million YouTube subscribers. Now, she’ll stop at the Dr. Phillips Center as part of her “The Duality Tour,” which kicked off in July in her home state of California.

Stirling’s Orlando opener will be Walk Off the Earth, a Canadian indie pop band that rose to fame in 2012 when their “5 People 1 Guitar” live cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” went viral on YouTube. VIP Packages — including some with meet & greet photos, Q&As, snacks and merchandise — are available for
the most vehement violin connoisseurs.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $126-$451.56.

Zoey Thomas

July 31, 2024

