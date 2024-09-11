Pokey LaFarge throws an American and Caribbean roots-music party at Orlando's The Social

'So much more than simply a charming old-timey novelty'

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 9:08 am

Pokey LaFarge plays Orlando - Photo courtesy Pokey LaFarge/Facebook
Photo courtesy Pokey LaFarge/Facebook
Pokey LaFarge plays Orlando
In the retro roots world, the Jack White-endorsed Pokey LaFarge is both a standout and an exception.

While his foundation is American roots music, his shine has ended up far more prismatic, alive and breathing than the fixed sepia tone where many of his contemporaries are content to remain.

LaFarge’s latest album, Rhumba Country, his first in three years, even ventures beyond the mainland and embraces Caribbean and Latin influences. More than simply a charming old-timey novelty, he’s remixing with a deeper, wider well of references.

LaFarge has shown the vision to expand and the taste to make it all click, carving a very cogent niche of his own.

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, The Social, $25.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
September 11, 2024

