Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias to give Orlando the full 'Trilogy' when their co-headlining tour comes to town

Is this trilogy better than the Star Wars prequels? Yes

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:44 pm

click to enlarge Trilogy: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Trilogy: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias
Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias — all solo headliners in their own right — this week announced a tripartite co-headlining tour aptly named "Trilogy." And this trilogy will be unfolding in Orlando this November.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement announcing the tour. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives. Dale!”

The Trilogy tour kicks off in October in Washington, D.C., and finishes in December in Vancouver, B.C. Sandwiched somewhere around the middle are the only two Florida dates: Miami (Nov. 10) and Orlando (Nov.  9).

Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias bring the Trilogy to Orlando's Amway Center on Thursday, Nov. 9. Ticketing details are TBA, but you can take a chance and pre-register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan now.
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

45 events 270 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

