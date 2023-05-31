Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias to give Orlando the full 'Trilogy' when their co-headlining tour comes to town

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement announcing the tour. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives. Dale!”
The Trilogy tour kicks off in October in Washington, D.C., and finishes in December in Vancouver, B.C. Sandwiched somewhere around the middle are the only two Florida dates: Miami (Nov. 10) and Orlando (Nov. 9).
Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias bring the Trilogy to Orlando's Amway Center on Thursday, Nov. 9. Ticketing details are TBA, but you can take a chance and pre-register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan now.
