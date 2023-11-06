Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin bring their musical 'Trilogy' to Orlando

A veritable Mount Rushmore of Latin pop music live and in-person

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 5:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The holy trilogy of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Islesias take Orlando - image courtesy of the venue
image courtesy of the venue
The holy trilogy of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Islesias take Orlando
A triple threat of Latin music royalty! Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up to give a once-in-a-lifetime performance to fans in Orlando Thursday.

The triumvirate of artists will each perform a full set, providing the crowd with three entirely unique performances in one night.

Iglesias has been particularly vocal in expressing his excitement for the tour, as he is touring and performing with two of his closest friends. While “The Trilogy Tour” has taken flight within the states, the three global sensations are no strangers to performing with one another.

Between 2017 and 2021, Iglesias toured with both Pitbull and Martin, where their friendship began. Now in 2023, the three have teamed up to make the Latin community — and beyond — proud.

Event Details
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull

Thu., Nov. 9, 6 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$55.95-$595.45
Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

74 events 289 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Joji's 'Pandemonium' tour makes only one Florida stop — and it's in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Joji takes Orlando by storm on Wednesday

Germany's Tilly Electronics headline the next Panic! night at Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Tilly Electronics headline local dance night Panic! Underground

New Orlando music fest Digital Nature happens in downtown Orlando in late November

By Matthew Moyer

Midi Memory play as part of the Digital Nature Fest

Graham Nash brings a lifetime of 'Songs and Stories' to Orlando's Steinmetz Hall

By Matthew Moyer

Graham Nash brings Songs and Stories to Steinmetz

Also in Music

College Park JazzFest to liven up Edgewater Drive with swinging sounds this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

Collee Park Jazz Fest takes over the neighborhood tunefully on Saturday

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out

Avant torch singer Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves are coming to entertain you, Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Cindy Lee plays Orlando with Freak Heat Waves on Wednesday at Will's Pub

Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

By Grayson Keglovic

Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us