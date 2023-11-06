Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin bring their musical 'Trilogy' to Orlando

click to enlarge image courtesy of the venue The holy trilogy of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Islesias take Orlando

A triple threat of Latin music royalty! Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up to give a once-in-a-lifetime performance to fans in Orlando Thursday.The triumvirate of artists will each perform a full set, providing the crowd with three entirely unique performances in one night.Iglesias has been particularly vocal in expressing his excitement for the tour, as he is touring and performing with two of his closest friends. While “The Trilogy Tour” has taken flight within the states, the three global sensations are no strangers to performing with one another.Between 2017 and 2021, Iglesias toured with both Pitbull and Martin, where their friendship began. Now in 2023, the three have teamed up to make the Latin community — and beyond — proud.