Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea heading to Orlando's Amway Center this fall

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 10:52 am

Pitbull - PHOTO COURTESY PITBULL/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Pitbull/Facebook
Pitbull

Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, has announced a lengthy North American tour set to start this summer, serving musical notice that you 'Can't Stop Us Now.'

The 50+ date 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour — with rotating special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul — kicks off Thursday, July 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The U.S. trek winds down in mid-October with a return to Pitbull's home state of Florida, where there are only two shows currently on the books — Orlando and Fort Myers. Pitbull's Orlando return will be at the Amway Center, with Azalea as the featured guest.

If you need some Pitbull in your life between now and October — aside from listening to his music on the streaming service of your choice — you can hear Mr. Worldwide motivate you through workouts on an Echelon Fitness exercise bike, which offers a "Ride With Pitbull" channel as part of an exclusive partnership. Can you match his hustle with yours?

Pitbull headlines the Amway Center on on Sunday, Oct. 16 with Iggy Azalea and openers the SiriusXM Globalization DJs. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Trending

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

Musical Milk District takeover Rockin' Robinson is back in May

By Matthew Moyer

Oklahoma Stackhouse

Henry Rollins dispenses sound advice and gritty anecdotes to Orlando this week

By Shelton Hull

Henry Rollins borrowed his name from a certain local college

Look on the 'Brightside,' the Lumineers are making their Orlando debut in August

By Matthew Moyer

Look on the 'Brightside,' the Lumineers are making their Orlando debut in August

Also in Music

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

New Orlando heaviness this week comes courtesy Weak's debut mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Weak

Orlando concert picks this weekend: Wolf-Face, The Darkness, Pearl and the Oysters

By Bao Le-Huu

Wolf-Face

Henry Rollins dispenses sound advice and gritty anecdotes to Orlando this week

By Shelton Hull

Henry Rollins borrowed his name from a certain local college
More

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us