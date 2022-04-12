Pitbull and Iggy Azalea heading to Orlando's Amway Center this fall

Photo courtesy Pitbull/Facebook
Pitbull
Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, has announced a lengthy North American tour
set to start this summer, serving musical notice that you 'Can't Stop Us Now.'
The 50+ date 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour — with rotating special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul — kicks off Thursday, July 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The U.S. trek winds down in mid-October with a return to Pitbull's home state of Florida, where there are only two shows currently on the books — Orlando and Fort Myers. Pitbull's Orlando return will be at the Amway Center, with Azalea as the featured guest.
If you need some Pitbull in your life between now and October — aside from listening to his music on the streaming service of your choice — you can hear Mr. Worldwide motivate you through workouts on an Echelon Fitness exercise bike
, which offers a "Ride With Pitbull" channel as part of an exclusive partnership. Can you match his hustle with yours?
Pitbull headlines the Amway Center on on Sunday, Oct. 16 with Iggy Azalea and openers the SiriusXM Globalization DJs. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
.
