P!NK adds second Orlando show to fall tour due to demand for tickets

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 1:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge P!NK has added another Orlando date to her tour this year - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
P!NK has added another Orlando date to her tour this year

P!NK has added a second night in Orlando to her autumn Trustfall tour because of "overwhelming" demand for tickets.

Besides the previously announced gig on Saturday, Nov. 18, P!NK has added a second Orlando concert on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 19. Overall, P!NK has added seven new shows to her nationwide jaunt starting in October.

As of this writing, the Orlando shows are still the last hurrahs for P!NK's tour and no new Florida dates in other cities have been added to the itinerary.

Tickets to P!NK's new show at Orlando's Amway Center on Nov. 19 are available Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.  through Ticketmaster. GroupLove and KidCutUp open.

The Amway Center is also holding a scavenger hunt on their Instagram with front-row tickets to see P!NK as the prize. The contest ends on Friday, Feb. 24, but the tickets are still up for grabs.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando in March, this time right on Disney’s doorstep

By Matthew Moyer

The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando for a sequel

Country star Blake Shelton plays Orlando mere days before his final season on ‘The Voice’ begins

By Matthew Moyer

Blake Shelton brings the Honky Tonk to Orlando

Veteran Orlando comedic actor Adam Scharf releases new baroque-pop album 'Parade!'

By Bao Le-Huu

Adam Scharf releases new album 'Parade!'

Sanford Porchfest takes live music out of the clubs and back on to the porch for daytime fun

By Bao Le-Huu

Eugene Snowden rocks the porch in Sanford

Also in Music

Colony House invites you into their musical home as The Cannonballers Tour reaches Orlando

By Gabby Macogay

Colony House play Orlando on Thursday

Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music

By Matthew Moyer

Singer-songwriter Julie Williams blazes her own trails in country music

Veteran Orlando comedic actor Adam Scharf releases new baroque-pop album 'Parade!'

By Bao Le-Huu

Adam Scharf releases new album 'Parade!'

Rise Against headline HeartSupport, an Orlando music fest with a cause

By Ida V. Eskamani

Rise Against play the HeartSupport Fest on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us