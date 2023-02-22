P!NK adds second Orlando show to fall tour due to demand for tickets

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo
P!NK has added another Orlando date to her tour this year
P!NK has added a second night in Orlando to her autumn Trustfall tour because of "overwhelming" demand for tickets.
Besides the previously announced gig on Saturday, Nov. 18
, P!NK has added a second Orlando concert on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 19. Overall, P!NK has added seven new shows to her nationwide jaunt starting in October.
As of this writing, the Orlando shows are still the last hurrahs for P!NK's tour and no
new Florida dates in other cities have been added to the itinerary.
Tickets to P!NK's new show at Orlando's Amway Center on Nov. 19 are available Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
. GroupLove and KidCutUp open.
The Amway Center is also holding a scavenger hunt on their Instagram
with front-row tickets to see P!NK as the prize. The contest ends on Friday, Feb. 24, but the tickets are still up for grabs.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter