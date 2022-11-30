Philadelphia's Kaonashi bring their dizzying post-hardcore to Orlando next week

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:00 am

Kaonashi head to Orlando next week. - Photo courtesy Kaonashi/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Kaonashi/Bandcamp
Kaonashi head to Orlando next week.

Philadelphia’s Kaonashi are a dizzying post-hardcore whirlwind steeped in math, emo and all things diametrically opposed to easy listening. But their young supporting cast are at least as impressive.

Fellow Philadelphians ASkySoBlack are a new band that deals in heavy, feeling rock that’s like Failure gone emo. Miami’s Bloom Dream wade into thicker waters with chunky shoegaze noise. Local hardcore band Weak are one of the more exciting new entrants into the area punk scene.

(8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Will’s Pub, $15)

Event Details
Kaonashi, A Sky So Black, Bloom Dream, Weak

Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
