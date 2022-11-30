Philadelphia's Kaonashi bring their dizzying post-hardcore to Orlando next week

Photo courtesy Kaonashi/Bandcamp Kaonashi head to Orlando next week.

Philadelphia’s Kaonashi are a dizzying post-hardcore whirlwind steeped in math, emo and all things diametrically opposed to easy listening. But their young supporting cast are at least as impressive.Fellow Philadelphians ASkySoBlack are a new band that deals in heavy, feeling rock that’s like Failure gone emo. Miami’s Bloom Dream wade into thicker waters with chunky shoegaze noise. Local hardcore band Weak are one of the more exciting new entrants into the area punk scene.