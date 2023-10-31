Philadelphia's Evil Sword join Orlando left-fielders Bacon Grease, Plurbal and Snotnoze Saleem at Uncle Lou's

Photo courtesy Evil Sword/Facebook Evil Sword play Orlando on Friday

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104

With this show, Halloween is hereby extended this year. That’s because theatrical Philadelphia act Evil Sword are like a dark, twisted phantasm of weirdo performance art, nightmarish sensibilities and outsider sounds.While not as all-out eerie as the headliner, the supporting locals will nonetheless keep the frequency strange. Bacon Grease’s dark electronic hypnosis and Plurbal’s left-field beat music are transmissions from another realm. Snotnoze Saleem is currently riding another outstandingly prolific wave that produced two crammed and compelling EPs (and) of his high-tension psych rap on pioneering local label Illuminated Paths within a single month.All told, this one will bend reality.