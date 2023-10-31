Philadelphia's Evil Sword join Orlando left-fielders Bacon Grease, Plurbal and Snotnoze Saleem at Uncle Lou's

Halloween is officially extended for a few days

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023

Evil Sword play Orlando on Friday - Photo courtesy Evil Sword/Facebook
Photo courtesy Evil Sword/Facebook
Evil Sword play Orlando on Friday
With this show, Halloween is hereby extended this year. That’s because theatrical Philadelphia act Evil Sword are like a dark, twisted phantasm of weirdo performance art, nightmarish sensibilities and outsider sounds.

While not as all-out eerie as the headliner, the supporting locals will nonetheless keep the frequency strange. Bacon Grease’s dark electronic hypnosis and Plurbal’s left-field beat music are transmissions from another realm. Snotnoze Saleem is currently riding another outstandingly prolific wave that produced two crammed and compelling EPs (Shards I and Shards II) of his high-tension psych rap on pioneering local label Illuminated Paths within a single month.

All told, this one will bend reality.

Evil Sword, Bacon Grease, Plurbal, Snotnoze Saleem

Evil Sword, Bacon Grease, Plurbal, Snotnoze Saleem
Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
