Philadelphia's Evil Sword join Orlando left-fielders Bacon Grease, Plurbal and Snotnoze Saleem at Uncle Lou's

While not as all-out eerie as the headliner, the supporting locals will nonetheless keep the frequency strange. Bacon Grease’s dark electronic hypnosis and Plurbal’s left-field beat music are transmissions from another realm. Snotnoze Saleem is currently riding another outstandingly prolific wave that produced two crammed and compelling EPs (Shards I and Shards II) of his high-tension psych rap on pioneering local label Illuminated Paths within a single month.
All told, this one will bend reality.
Event Details
Location Details
