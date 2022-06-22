Peaches set to 'Teach' Orlando this summer at Plaza Live gig

Photo courtesy AXS/Facebook
Peaches has been (belatedly) marking the 20th anniversary of her fantastically salacious debut album The Teaches of Peaches
with extensive touring around the world, and things are going so well she's just added a new batch of dates — including one in the City Beautiful.
The singular Canadian performer announced via Twitter on Tuesday
that she was adding 15 more shows to her tour, and that means two final gigs in Orlando and Miami before this new U.S. leg of the tour wraps.
Expect spectacle and warped glamor — and top=shelf gritty electro-pop — from this musician who effortlessly bridges pop and performance art.
Peaches headlines the Plaza Live
on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on Friday, June 24 through the Plaza Live
.
–
