Peaches set to 'Teach' Orlando this summer at Plaza Live gig

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 11:51 am

Photo courtesy AXS/Facebook

Peaches has been (belatedly) marking the 20th anniversary of her fantastically salacious debut album The Teaches of Peaches with extensive touring around the world, and things are going so well she's just added a new batch of dates — including one in the City Beautiful.

The singular Canadian performer announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she was adding 15 more shows to her tour, and that means two final gigs in Orlando and Miami before this new U.S. leg of the tour wraps.

Expect spectacle and warped glamor — and top=shelf gritty electro-pop — from this musician who effortlessly bridges pop and performance art.

Peaches headlines the Plaza Live on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on Friday, June 24 through the Plaza Live.



Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

