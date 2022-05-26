Paul McCartney returns to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Paul McCartney

After almost a decade, Paul McCartney is back in Orlando.The former Beatle bassist and Wings mastermind will be performing at Camping World Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.The tour is McCartney's first following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of tour dates in 2020. Macca excursions to our shores have been delayed by years of the coronavirus pandemic, but the 79-year-old musician hit the road as soon as he was able.“We said we’d come back, and we got back,” McCartney told the crowd at his first show in Spokane, Washington.The tour had 14 stops when it was first announced. However, demand added a second date was added to his Oakland and Boston shows. In short, expect the stadium to be packed.His show yesterday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino gives a glimpse of what to expect. The setlist included hits like "Love Me Do" and "Hey Jude." His last concert in town was in 2013 as part of his "Out There" Tour.Camping World Stadium opens its gates at 6 p.m. Reserved parking at the stadium is sold out. Parking is available around Downtown Orlando with a free shuttle to/from the stadium. The shuttle service begins at 1:30 p.m.