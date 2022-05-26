VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Paul McCartney returns to Orlando this weekend

Macca's back

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PAUL MCCARTNEY
Photo courtesy Paul McCartney

After almost a decade, Paul McCartney is back in Orlando.

The former Beatle bassist and Wings mastermind will be performing at Camping World Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.


The tour is McCartney's first following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of tour dates in 2020. Macca excursions to our shores have been delayed by years of the coronavirus pandemic, but the 79-year-old musician hit the road as soon as he was able.

“We said we’d come back, and we got back,” McCartney told the crowd at his first show in Spokane, Washington.

The tour had 14 stops when it was first announced. However, demand  added a second date was added to his Oakland and Boston shows. In short, expect the stadium to be packed.

Related
Return of the Macca

Reflecting on a life lived with the music of Paul McCartney, ahead of his Orlando stadium show: In my life


His show yesterday at the  Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino gives a glimpse of what to expect. The setlist included hits like "Love Me Do"  and "Hey Jude." His last concert in town was in 2013 as part of his "Out There" Tour.

Camping World Stadium opens its gates at 6 p.m. Reserved parking at the stadium is sold out. Parking is available around Downtown Orlando with a free shuttle to/from the stadium. The shuttle service begins at 1:30 p.m.

Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

5 events 59 articles
Music Slideshows

Everything we saw that didn't get rained out at Daytona's Welcome to Rockville

Everything we saw that didn't get rained out at Daytona's Welcome to Rockville
Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop

Aly and AJ gets Orlando audience 'Up On Their Feet' during House of Blues tour stop
Bleachers

Bleachers and Allison Ponthier took the sadness out of Tuesday night in Orlando
Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

