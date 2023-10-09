Paul Cauthen brings his druggy country disco to Tuffy’s in Sanford

Photo courtesy Paul Cauthen/Facebook Paul Cauthen is coming to Tuffy's in Sanford imminently

Country music’s fringe is in a renaissance right now, with some of the most adventurous music being made in generations. But even among all the notable artists pushing the bounds, Paul Cauthen’s doing some seriously weird shit.Despite packing a rich, classic baritone that probably could’ve guaranteed mainstream success, he’s taken a very alternative road and blazed an outside lane. He’s even paired up with the amazing Orville Peck as “The Unrighteous Brothers.”Cauthen has crafted a perpetual party world powered by his druggy country disco and a healthy sense of mischief. This is the chance to see one of the biggest characters in modern country music up close and personal.