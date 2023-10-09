Paul Cauthen brings his druggy country disco to Tuffy’s in Sanford

Despite packing a rich, classic baritone that probably could’ve guaranteed mainstream success, he’s taken a very alternative road and blazed an outside lane. He’s even paired up with the amazing Orville Peck as “The Unrighteous Brothers.”
Cauthen has crafted a perpetual party world powered by his druggy country disco and a healthy sense of mischief. This is the chance to see one of the biggest characters in modern country music up close and personal.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Tuffy’s Music Box, $30.
Event Details
Location Details
