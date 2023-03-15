Patrick Hagerman releases a quartet of new singles ahead of performance at Southern Fried Sunday anniversary

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 am

Patrick Hagerman releases new music and plays the SFS anniversary this week - Photo by Shaye Reilly Photography, courtesy Patrick Hagerman/Facebook
Photo by Shaye Reilly Photography, courtesy Patrick Hagerman/Facebook
With his evocative and versatile live prowess, Patrick Hagerman has been a notable riser in the Orlando Americana scene in recent years. But that’s almost exclusively been on stage. His recorded catalog has thus far remained nascent and secondary.

However, the folk troubadour has recently dropped a trove of four new singles: “Daffodils,” “Canisteo Catholic,” “Amen” and “Walmart Melatonin.” It’s his most prolific salvo to date and it’s a build-up to his big, full-band headlining appearance at Southern Fried Sunday’s 17th Anniversary bash (5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Will’s Pub, $12 in advance or $15 day of show).


Most of the songs showcase the quiet richness and soul of Hagerman’s plaintive side, with “Amen” being perhaps his most heartrending moment yet. Yet his wit and humor take the spotlight on the jaunty “Walmart Melatonin,” a brisk old-timey number that even name-drops Kaleigh Baker. All four songs are available on Bandcamp — as name-your-price downloads, no less.

Also on the bill to celebrate the birthday of this cornerstone live institution will be St. Pete’s Matt Walker & the Galbraith Sisters, Orlando Americana power couple JUNOSmile, local band The Chotchkies and DeLand singer-songwriter Bryan Raymond.

Southern Fried Sunday 17 Year Anniversary Show

Sun., March 19, 5 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$12-$15

