Photo by Shaye Reilly Photography, courtesy Patrick Hagerman/Facebook Patrick Hagerman releases new music and plays the SFS anniversary this week

<a href="https://patrickhagerman.bandcamp.com/track/walmart-melatonin-demo">Walmart Melatonin (demo) by Patrick Hagerman</a>

With his evocative and versatile live prowess, Patrick Hagerman has been a notable riser in the Orlando Americana scene in recent years. But that’s almost exclusively been on stage. His recorded catalog has thus far remained nascent and secondary.However, the folk troubadour has recently dropped a trove of four new singles: “Daffodils,” “Canisteo Catholic,” “Amen” and “Walmart Melatonin.” It’s his most prolific salvo to date and it’s a build-up to his big, full-band headlining appearance at Southern Fried Sunday’s 17th Anniversary bash ().Most of the songs showcase the quiet richness and soul of Hagerman’s plaintive side, with “Amen” being perhaps his most heartrending moment yet. Yet his wit and humor take the spotlight on the jaunty “Walmart Melatonin,” a brisk old-timey number that even name-drops Kaleigh Baker. All four songs are available on Bandcamp — as name-your-price downloads, no less.Also on the bill to celebrate the birthday of this cornerstone live institution will be St. Pete’s Matt Walker & the Galbraith Sisters, Orlando Americana power couple JUNOSmile, local band The Chotchkies and DeLand singer-songwriter Bryan Raymond.