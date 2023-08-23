Party (un)officially 'Best of Orlando' style at Will's Pub on Sunday with The Fatties and more

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer The Fatties play this officially unofffical 'Best of Orlando' party

Ever since the damned A.D. 2020 we’ve been repeatedly asked (this writer as recently as Saturday evening) ifare having their big annual Best Of knees-up.Short answer: No. Slightly-less-short answer: Not as such, but we are having a number of smaller evenings out where winners and locals can raise a glass and pick up their awards, starting today.After Wednesday at Enzian Theater, Thursday at Crooked Can Brewing Co. and Friday at Tuffy’s Bottle Shop, the last of these is at Will’s Pub on Sunday and should be a great way to wrap up your weekend — as you are drinking in the company of the veritable and actual Best of Orlando.Even better, there will be live sets from second-round Best Of nominees The Fatties, Sean Holcomb and The Chotchkies. Live your best (of Orlando,) life.