Parker McCollum comes to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena as part of 'Burn It Down' tour

Known for his blend of country, Americana, blues and rock, McCollum came to fame in 2017, after the release of chart-topping song "Probably Wrong" and crossing over to the pop mainstream with his single "Pretty Heart."
McCollum won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2022, and his latest album Never Enough, which blends lyrical vulnerability and a polished country sound, was released in May 2023. McCollum has collaborated with other artists ranging from Koe Wetzel to Diplo.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Addition Financial Arena, $25-65.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed