Parker McCollum comes to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena as part of 'Burn It Down' tour

New country star comes to UCF

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 5:15 pm

click to enlarge Parker McCollum is ready to (musically!) burn down the Addition Financial Arena - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Parker McCollum is ready to (musically!) burn down the Addition Financial Arena
Country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is making a stop at Orlando's Addition Financial Arena this weekend on his "Burn It Down" tour.

Known for his blend of country, Americana, blues and rock, McCollum came to fame in 2017, after the release of chart-topping song "Probably Wrong" and crossing over to the pop mainstream with his single "Pretty Heart."

McCollum won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2022, and his latest album Never Enough, which blends lyrical vulnerability and a polished country sound, was released in May 2023. McCollum has collaborated with other artists ranging from Koe Wetzel to Diplo.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Addition Financial Arena, $25-65.

Event Details
Parker McCollum, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke

Parker McCollum, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke

Sat., Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

additionfiarena.com


September 11, 2024

