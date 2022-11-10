ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Paramore announce 2023 tour that includes a show at Orlando's Amway Center

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 4:20 pm

Paramore - Photo courtesy Paramore/Facebook
Photo courtesy Paramore/Facebook
Paramore

Paramore have announced a summer North American tour, and there is an Orlando date in the lineup of confirmed cities.

Kicking off in New York City at the tail end of May, the 26-city tour will snake slowly southwards before landing in downtown Orlando's Amway Center in mid-June. The only other Florida date is in Hollywood, directly following Orlando.

Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu are the touring support acts at the Orlando show.

Paramore will be touring in support of upcoming new album This Is Why, which drops in February of next year.

Paramore play the Amway Center on June 13, 2023. Ticketing information and onsale date is TBA.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Yes, there's a Shrek-themed Rave happening at Orlando's Beacham in December

By Matthew Moyer

Rave with Shrek

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is near

By Valerie Galarza

A denizen of Electric Daisy Carnival 2021

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

By Sarah Kinbar

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Orlando rapper Mave drops swaggering new single 'Danchou'

By Bao Le-Huu

Mave

Also in Music

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

By Bill Forman

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

By Sarah Kinbar

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

By Bao Le-Huu

CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels

Orlando rapper Mave drops swaggering new single 'Danchou'

By Bao Le-Huu

Mave
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us