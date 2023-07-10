Palm Coast's Home Is Where headline a heady night of young Florida bands at Will's

Photo courtesy Home Is Where/Facebook Palm Coast's Home Is Where play Will's Pub on Saturday

Palm Coast’s Home Is Where are well-poised to be Florida’s next great indie contender. With an indie-rock spectrum wide enough to run the gamut from emo expressiveness to screamo intensity, they have a poignant, original sound that unfolds like a natural and powerful evolution rather than some ungainly Frankenstein fusion simply for art’s sake.Moreover, their brand-new album,— produced by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Gouge Away, Joyce Manor) and released on Philadelphia label Wax Bodega — is an exceptional work that pushes their moving and muscular formula up to even more thrilling peaks.More home-grown goodness will come from Jacksonville melodic post-hardcore band Gilt and Gainesville indie-pop act Rugh. And Smidley, the solo project of Foxing singer Conor Murphy, will give the bill some real star power.