P!nk returns to Orlando for a weekend arena run

Raise your glass if you harbor a guilty pleasure for 2000s pop

Nov 16, 2023

click to enlarge P!nk returns to Orlando for a weekend arena run
Photo courtesy P!nk
Raise your glass if you harbor a guilty pleasure for 2000s pop, or "if you are wrong in all the right ways" — early-aughts punk-pop princess P!nk has, once again, reinvented her music and herself for continued mega-stardom. The American superstar whose music career has lasted over two decades is coming to Orlando for two shows this weekend.

Orlando is one of only three Florida cities on the 2023-2024 "Trustfall Tour" itinerary, along with Miami and Sunrise earlier this week. While Trustfall might seem like an endurance test, with 32 stops that span three different countries, P!nk is no stranger to long and exhilarating (or exhausting?) world tours. In 2019, P!nk played 156 shows on her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour," which helped her notch up Billboard's Boxscore's 10th highest-grossing tour.

P!nk's career began in earnest back in 2001 with breakthrough hit "Get the Party Started," and almost 23 years later, she has released eight studio records, sold millions of albums, and won a plethora of awards including three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award and two People's Choice Awards. Her most recent recognitions are for the 2019 Billboard's Legend of Live Award and the 2021 Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

She's known for chart-topping singles "So What," "Try" and "Raise Your Glass," but has recently gone viral among users f the video-sharing app TikTok for her vocal acrobatics and, well, actual acrobatics — flying through the air and flipping continuously over the crowd mid-set. The singer-songwriter racked up over a billion streams on Spotify for her 2017 single "Just Give Me a Reason," featuring Nate Ruess, along with more than 34 million monthly listeners, but now she does equally impressive numbers on TikTok. Concert attendees have shared videos of P!nk's set on the social media platform, where she has been viewed more than 7.7 million times just on one video, posted by user @gracexattwater, of the performer strapped into a black harness and floating effortlessly above the crowd.

The most viral videos of P!nk performing on- or off-stage antics have been posted not through official channels, but by fans. She does, however, have her own TikTok account, @pinkofficial, with over 3.8 million followers and 18.4 million total likes.

So whether you're looking for a spunky live pop-rock fête or an elevated acrobatic exorcism, P!nk is an artist that "you gotta get up and try" to get to the gig for.

Event Details
P!nk, Grouplove, Kidcutup

P!nk, Grouplove, Kidcutup

Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$65-$395
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2023 Orlando Weekly
