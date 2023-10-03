Over-the-top rapper Riff Raff heads to Tuffy’s in Sanford for Thursday show

Equal parts concept, cartoon and comedy, the Neon Icon himself is a self-styled spectacle who straddles absurdity and fabulousness like a premier performance artist. But as hilarious as he is, the Vanilla Gorilla’s never the punchline of the joke. Instead, he works all the ridiculousness like a freak maestro to make the Riff Raff experience an undeniable phenomenon.
Opening will be credentialed Orlando hip-hop veteran Shinobi Stalin.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed