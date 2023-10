Over-the-top rapper Riff Raff heads to Tuffy’s in Sanford for Thursday show

Photo courtesy Riff Raff/Facebook Riff Taff comes to Snaford's Tuffy's on Thursday

Location Details Tuffy's Music Box 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford Sanford 22 events 7 articles

There’s simply nobody else like cult rapper Riff Raff — that is, if you don’t count James Franco’s character in Spring Breakers Well, at least there’s no one else like him IRL.Equal parts concept, cartoon and comedy, the Neon Icon himself is a self-styled spectacle who straddles absurdity and fabulousness like a premier performance artist. But as hilarious as he is, the Vanilla Gorilla’s never the punchline of the joke. Instead, he works all the ridiculousness like a freak maestro to make the Riff Raff experience an undeniable phenomenon.Opening will be credentialed Orlando hip-hop veteran Shinobi Stalin.