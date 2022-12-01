Outsider maestro Eugene Chadbourne to play Orlando next week

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Eugene Chadbourne in Orlando circa 2019

Here’s a nice holiday surprise: A late addition to the Will’s concert calendar this week is inimitable DIY outsider-maestro Eugene Chadbourne.Through a decades-long career of avowedly sticking to the margins despite formidable multi-instrumental chops, Chadbourne has tried a little bit of everything — from noisy skronk to free jazz to high lonesome sounds — most of which has been high-quality and proudly self-released.What Chadbourne will do this time around is play ancient and mysterious folk-related music in tandem with bassist Dave Menestres. His 2019 set at (also) Will’s was a thing of skeletal wonder. Do not miss.