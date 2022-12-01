Outsider maestro Eugene Chadbourne to play Orlando next week

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge Eugene Chadbourne in Orlando circa 2019 - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Eugene Chadbourne in Orlando circa 2019

Here’s a nice holiday surprise: A late addition to the Will’s concert calendar this week is inimitable DIY outsider-maestro Eugene Chadbourne.

Through a decades-long career of avowedly sticking to the margins despite formidable multi-instrumental chops, Chadbourne has tried a little bit of everything — from noisy skronk to free jazz to high lonesome sounds — most of which has been high-quality and proudly self-released.

What Chadbourne will do this time around is play ancient and mysterious folk-related music in tandem with bassist Dave Menestres. His 2019 set at (also) Will’s was a thing of skeletal wonder. Do not miss.

8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

Event Details
Eugene Chadbourne, David Menestres

Eugene Chadbourne, David Menestres

Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brings her new holiday songs to Orlando on Wednesday

By Alan Sculley

Lindsey Stirling plays Orlando Wednesday

Orange Blossom Revue brings all manner of rootsy sounds to Lake Wales Park this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Laney Jones plays this year's Orange Blossom Revue

St. Augustine roots combo Remedy Tree ramble into Orlando this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Remedy Tree

The Fusion Awards are back for round six, this year at the Abbey in South Eola

By Sarah Kinbar

The Fusion Awards attract musicians throughout Central Florida | Photo by Tony Ramzy

Also in Music

Orlando's Alien Witch gets seriously dark on new album 'Submission Is a Gift'

By Bao Le-Huu

Alien Witch releases new music

The Fusion Awards are back for round six, this year at the Abbey in South Eola

By Sarah Kinbar

The Fusion Awards attract musicians throughout Central Florida | Photo by Tony Ramzy

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brings her new holiday songs to Orlando on Wednesday

By Alan Sculley

Lindsey Stirling plays Orlando Wednesday

The strange story of Ervin Berlin and Orlando’s great lost (and found) first punk record

By Brian Costello

Portrait of the artist as a young man: Ervin Shuemake back in the Ervin Berlin days
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us