Orlando's Thomas Milovac Quartet plays two adventurous sets at Judson's Live

Steeped in the pedigree of avant-garde improvisation, Milovac and his cohorts are among the leading lights of this city’s young vanguard working deep in jazz’s artistic psyche. This performance is also a big release event for Milovac’s new ensemble album Graphic Scores, so expect debut peeks alongside other originals and well-curated selections.
It’ll be an engagement that brings Orlando’s experimental underground and its jet-set establishment into the same room, a valuable enterprise in itself.
7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Judson’s Live, $15.
