BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando's Thomas Milovac Quartet plays two adventurous sets at Judson's Live

Expect the unexpected

By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 12:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Thomas Milovac brings his jazz quartet to Judson's - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Thomas Milovac brings his jazz quartet to Judson's
Of all the jazz acts to play Judson’s Live, Orlando’s Thomas Milovac Quartet will undoubtedly be one of the most daring yet.

Steeped in the pedigree of avant-garde improvisation, Milovac and his cohorts are among the leading lights of this city’s young vanguard working deep in jazz’s artistic psyche. This performance is also a big release event for Milovac’s new ensemble album Graphic Scores, so expect debut peeks alongside other originals and well-curated selections.

It’ll be an engagement that brings Orlando’s experimental underground and its jet-set establishment into the same room, a valuable enterprise in itself.

7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Judson’s Live, $15.

Event Details
Thomas Milovac Quartet

Thomas Milovac Quartet

Wed., June 12, 7 & 9 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bass is the place at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival in Orlando this weekend

By Houda Eletr

Enter the Forbidden Kingdom at the Orlando Amphitheater

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

Avant-metal act Liturgy bring ecstasy, volume and transcendence to Conduit this week

By Matthew Moyer

Liturgy play Conduit in Winter Park this weekend

Orlando concert calendar, June 7-9: Gunna, Flo Milli, Concrete Boys, Liturgy, Belanova, Elvie Shane

Concrete Boys play the Social Saturday night

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

By Kyle Eagle

JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live

Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

Lost Orlando conceptual pop act Claire and the Potatoes makes a surprise return for a sole single

By Bao Le-Huu

Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us