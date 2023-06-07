Orlando rockers Bob on Blonde inject new vibrant life into re-recorded version of 'Tired' old song

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Bob on Blonde head back to the future with new music

Although they’ve been a scene fixture since the mid-2000s, rugged Orlando rockers Bob on Blonde have never been prolific. This year, however, their recorded output has been conspicuously steady, with new releases coming out on a nearly monthly basis.Their latest is the first peek at a dramatic mulligan, a herald of things to come and, most notably, one of their best works yet.Recent single “I’m Tired” rocks like one of Bob on Blonde’s freshest, most invigorated looks to date. But it’s actually a new version of the opening track from their 2005 debut albumThat album’s original CD-only release was very limited and never made it onto digital platforms.The band had recently revisited the LP and rekindled their love for the songs, but realized the limitations of their original execution. So the longtime duo got back in the studio and re-recorded all 10 tracks with the addition of Justin Martin on bass.While we’ll have to wait to hear how the new batch turned out in aggregate, “I’m Tired” sets the bar as one of Bob on Blonde’s most virile recordings yet. It’s a savage rocker that comes with jaws wide open and riffs like teeth, smearing the line between grunge and stoner rock.Now streaming everywhere, “I’m Tired” is the first tease of the band’s newly revamped first album. Expect more of those songs to drop as singles soon before the full album re-release. Looks like these old dogs got some new, tantalizing tricks.