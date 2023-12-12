Orlando's Zach Bartholomew Trio delve into the iconic 'Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy image Zach Bartholomew Trio delve into the 'Charlie Brown Christmas' soundtrack on Friday

Among the most iconic recorded Christmas music — Bing Crosby’s, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas” and Hasil Adkins’ “Blue Christmas” [— few records conjure up a hazy, festive, slightly melancholic (but in a good way) holiday fugue like Vince Guaraldi’s music for 1965’sSpare, emotive and winter piano chords amble through a starry, snowy night where all things seem possible.Now the Zach Bartholomew Trio tackles the album that soundtracked generations of childrens’ holidays. In addition to hearing Guaraldi’s songs from the Blue Bamboo stage, the audience will also learn more about Guaraldi’s music and life courtesy of Dr. Bartholomew (a musician and professor) and company.Don’t be a blockhead and miss out.