Orlando’s You Blew It! blown away by response to this weekend's sold-out reunion shows

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge You Blew It! reunite for two nights in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
You Blew It! reunite for two nights in Orlando
You gotta give the people what they want. And the people want a You Blew It! reunion.

Five years since the Orlando band's hiatus, they're back together and preparing for two sold-out shows this week at Will’s Pub.

The impetus of these back-to-back headliners was an anniversary show in Cape Coral. That show was so well-received, it only made sense to bring the band to Orlando.

Presented by local promoters Montgomery Drive, the back-to-back nights feature an impressive line-up of veteran and up-and-coming bands: Into It. Over It., Glazed, 0 Miles Per Hour, Woolbright and Shy Dog Mountain Resort.

When we asked “why now?,’ You Blew It! frontman Tanner Jones, known most recently for his new project Couplet, offered some reflective words.

“I’m not so sure You Blew It ever really intended to break up when we broke up. As time progressed, however, other aspects of our lives began taking more precedence and as we began pursuing other opportunities, the prospect of starting back where we left off seemed less and less like a realistic prospect,” says Jones.

"When some friends from the band’s early days approached us about playing their 10-year anniversary in Cape Coral, it seemed like a great excuse to get the time-specific line-up back together for a show. When that one sold out so quickly, it felt only natural to bring it to Orlando. When that one sold out so quickly, we decided to add another one. We were blown away, to be honest. We were massively caught off-guard, and so excited for the opportunity to dust off some songs from a moment that’s very special to us.”

UPDATE: You Blew It! will also be playing an in-store Saturday night (May 6) at Park Ave. CDs at 6 p.m. The event is free but limited-capacity, so entry is not guaranteed.

8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, SOLD OUT.

You Blew It!

Sat., May 6, 8 p.m. and Sun., May 7, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Ida V. Eskamani

