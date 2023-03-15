The general idea of guys with guitars at a coffee shop makes me shudder, too. But this is anything but that.
Instead, this high-quality bill features a trifecta of guitarists all operating on interesting fringes. The experimental folk music of Chicago’s Eli Winter is at once familiar and strange, like a shimmering dream. The avant-garde tendencies of local Jonas Van den Bossche can range from free improvisation to pastoral pop, none of it predictable, while Fast Preacher’s Daniel Hanson is a homegrown psych-funk dynamo.
Together, they’ll be a left-of-center kaleidoscope free of any sensitive-boy hackery.
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10 suggested donation.
