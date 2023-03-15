Stardust Video hosts a night of solo guitar explorations with Eli Winter, Fast Preacher and Jonas Van den Bossche

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 12:52 am

click to enlarge Chicago's Eli Winter plays Stardust on Tuesday - Photo by Julia Dratel
Photo by Julia Dratel
Chicago's Eli Winter plays Stardust on Tuesday

The general idea of guys with guitars at a coffee shop makes me shudder, too. But this is anything but that.

Instead, this high-quality bill features a trifecta of guitarists all operating on interesting fringes. The experimental folk music of Chicago’s Eli Winter is at once familiar and strange, like a shimmering dream. The avant-garde tendencies of local Jonas Van den Bossche can range from free improvisation to pastoral pop, none of it predictable, while Fast Preacher’s Daniel Hanson is a homegrown psych-funk dynamo.

Together, they’ll be a left-of-center kaleidoscope free of any sensitive-boy hackery.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10 suggested donation.

Event Details
Eli Winter, Jonas Van den Bossche, Fast Preacher

Eli Winter, Jonas Van den Bossche, Fast Preacher

Tue., March 21, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park


