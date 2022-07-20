If you’ve been around the Orlando scene for any decent length of time, you’re surely acquainted with the soothing synesthesia of Someday River. If I never went to a show of theirs on purpose, I still would have seen them a heaping handful of times during their prolific performance peak back in 2017.Someday River is comprised of vocalist-guitarist Greyson Charnock, bassist Kial Fournier and drummer Sean Boyle, with Charnock crowned the head honcho. Though vocal and visible in our little art and music scene, there is so much still left up to our imaginations. How can Papa Smurf and his Stepdaddy-supporting band members be so mysterious?For starters, we have still never been given a proper origin story.“Why would you do this to me?” pleads Charnock in mock-resignation.Charnock laments that he’s a late bloomer when it comes to performing. Though he picked up the guitar at age 10, he wasn’t in a band until the advanced age of 22 (coincidentally, the same age as the Slits’ Viv Albertine when she bought her first guitar).Bellows was the name of Charnock’s first project, which was renamed Someday River after a few years. There were several reasons behind this. One, it became confusing with a then-notable project from Brooklyn also called Bellows. Two, this new name held more personal meaning for Charnock, and it certainly matches the laidback riffs that saturate each Someday River track.Charnock gave us a brief look behind-the-scenes on Someday River’s creative practices and division of labor. It is every bit as go-with-the-flow as you might expect. The songs with an emphasis on lyrics are usually written by Charnock solo, as sometimes he’s struck with inspiration while, say, watering his plants. On the other hand, melodic jams are usually written as a group, collaboratively, in their rehearsal space.The boys have been hunkered down for a little while since the release ofin 2021, an album of five previously released singles and three fresh new psych-leaning tracks. The singles dropped over the course of two years, despite the huge backlog of songs that are currently sitting on the band’s backburner, but were still effective in keeping their hungry fans at bay.“I’m trying to get better at throwing [the recorded songs] out there,” admits Charnock. He already looks to be making good on that promise with a new single set for release in the near future. It’s a collaboration between Someday River and Andrew Ficker, the Detroit producer and saxophonist.Charnock credits Ficker for getting the ball rolling on this artistic union: “I went into his studio which he built into an RV [and] got to write and sing vocals and some guitar — it was a blast.”While confessing his “problem with releasing tunes,” Charnock does tease the release of a “slightly folkier” mini-album in the fall for a fanbase fiending for more.The band’s extended hunker has given Charnock plenty of time to smell the roses — specifically other people’s creative roses, near and far. When asked what might be inspiring the band’s future releases, Charnock cites notable indie-folk players like Kevin Morby and the dreamy St. Pete outfit Chlorinefields. More indietronic in nature, or perhaps just more boisterous, he includes Karina Rykman, Tonstartssbandht and Fast Preacher as artists he has been listening to as of late, always with love to current and former Florida dwellers.“I do love the natural beauty of Florida, and I definitely go down to the river at least once a week to get away a touch … dig for fossils, visit my owl and otter friends,” says Charnock, highlighting the necessity of balance and a good deep breath now and again.Someday River will take their own collective deep breath and step back into the spotlight, instruments in hand, Friday at Stardust. We will be further rewarded with a new song fresh out of the oven on Aug. 12, “Light Again.” It won’t just be “someday” anymore.