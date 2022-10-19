Orlando's Rest in Pierce present a dark dive into the fringes of dubstep with new album 'Resurgence'

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Rest in Pierce

Dubstep gets a bad rap. Much of it’s self- inflicted but, I swear, it can be done well. Homegrown proof of that is electronic music artist Rest in Pierce, theof Orlando’s Logan Pierce. While Pierce isn’t a strict disciple of dubstep, it is a core part of his musical vocabulary. His cerebral edge, however, is what places him well outside of the brostep parade.So named because it’s his first release in over two years, the just-droppedmini-album is more than just a reemergence, it’s a notable evolution. While debut albumwas more of a beat-centric ambient affair, this three-track follow-up is a darker dive.The three pieces onare an exercise in intricate architecture, not sick breakdowns. Amid a beatscape of down- tempo drum & bass, Pierce is judicious in the use of the dubstep wubs, employing them with more of an artist’s touch than the headbanger’s hammer of arena dubstep. And rather than smothering groove, the restrained bass work underscores the ghostly atmosphere throughout.is a tight collection that’s fathoms deep with a rich sense of mood and detail. The EP is now available on Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Music.