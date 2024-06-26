Orlando's psych-rockers Doxy celebrate album release at the Falcon

This special show unveils Doxy’s first album as a full band, a 10-track collection titled And for Today ... Nothing. While the record drops on streaming platforms this very day, you won’t get the full Brian Jonestown Massacre high that you will at this live performance when Doxy plays the full album from beginning to end.
Opening will be new and notable Tampa Bay psych rockers Domino Pink. It’s a whole lotta bang for no bucks.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, The Falcon, no cover.
