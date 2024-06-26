BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando's psych-rockers Doxy celebrate album release at the Falcon

Tampa's Domino Pink joins in the fun

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Doxy celebrate new music at the Falcon - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Doxy celebrate new music at the Falcon
As a musical chameleon driven by as much wanderlust as productivity, it can be hard to keep up with Orlando’s Dee Crittenden. But of their several ongoing projects, Doxy is the psych-rock act that Crittenden’s been developing over the past year.

This special show unveils Doxy’s first album as a full band, a 10-track collection titled And for Today ... Nothing. While the record drops on streaming platforms this very day, you won’t get the full Brian Jonestown Massacre high that you will at this live performance when Doxy plays the full album from beginning to end.

Opening will be new and notable Tampa Bay psych rockers Domino Pink. It’s a whole lotta bang for no bucks.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, The Falcon, no cover.
Location Details

The Falcon

819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

407-423-3060



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Rapper Sexyy Red brings her tour — and presidential campaign — to Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Sexyy Red brings her candidacy to Orlando

Orlando concert calendar: JMSN, Dangerous Summer, Yoi Toki, PVRIS and plenty more

JMSN

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner

Aussie folk singer Leah Senior performs at Judson's Live with Kairos Creature Club

By Zoey Thomas

Aussie folk singer Leah Senior performs at Judson's Live with Kairos Creature Club

"It felt like a dream" — Orlando's Acoqui talk about making their newest album

By Gabby Macogay

Acoqui release long-awaited album
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us