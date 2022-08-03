Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

click to enlarge Photo by Dean Karr) Ms. Meka Nism

Meka Nism has been relatively quiet on the scene lately. However, all is not what it seems, and that’s about to change this week.First and foremost, Meka was recently elected president of the Florida chapter of the Recording Academy. It’s news as big as it is historical, because she’s only the fourth woman, and the first Orlandoan ever, to hold the major position in the Florida chapter’s nearly 27-year history. This could mean some good things for Central Florida music since she tells me she wants to get Orlando’s best eligible for Recording Academy membership and Grammy submissions.The other notable Ms. Meka Nism news is that she’ll be doing her first local show in a couple of years on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Alley in Sanford (7 p.m., no cover). It’s a video release party for her latest single, “The Day Fell.” Even through all her aggressive power-metal stylings, I’ve always thought of Meka as a heavy-metal Kate Bush. Well, this gorgeous 2021 single proves that I still got it, baby, because the ethereal song is one of the best pure showcases of her voice to date and now has a proper video to go with it.The multi-part show will feature three distinct sets: a solo acoustic set, a group set and a jammy, bluesy, witchy cabaret set to tease this fall’s Central Florida Witches Ball. And as if the reasons to celebrate weren’t already enough, the event will also be Meka’s birthday celebration. Go toast her for all of it.

