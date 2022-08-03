VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Ms. Meka Nism - Photo by Dean Karr)
Photo by Dean Karr)
Ms. Meka Nism

Meka Nism has been relatively quiet on the scene lately. However, all is not what it seems, and that’s about to change this week.

First and foremost, Meka was recently elected president of the Florida chapter of the Recording Academy. It’s news as big as it is historical, because she’s only the fourth woman, and the first Orlandoan ever, to hold the major position in the Florida chapter’s nearly 27-year history. This could mean some good things for Central Florida music since she tells me she wants to get Orlando’s best eligible for Recording Academy membership and Grammy submissions.

The other notable Ms. Meka Nism news is that she’ll be doing her first local show in a couple of years on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Alley in Sanford (7 p.m., no cover). It’s a video release party for her latest single, “The Day Fell.” Even through all her aggressive power-metal stylings, I’ve always thought of Meka as a heavy-metal Kate Bush. Well, this gorgeous 2021 single proves that I still got it, baby, because the ethereal song is one of the best pure showcases of her voice to date and now has a proper video to go with it.

The multi-part show will feature three distinct sets: a solo acoustic set, a group set and a jammy, bluesy, witchy cabaret set to tease this fall’s Central Florida Witches Ball. And as if the reasons to celebrate weren’t already enough, the event will also be Meka’s birthday celebration. Go toast her for all of it.

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Girl Talk to make a 'full court press' into Orlando in December

By Matthew Moyer

Girl Talk

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday

K92.3 All Star Jam returns to Orlando with headliners Dan + Shay

By Matthew Moyer

Dan + Shay

Concert picks this week: Sasquatch, Cave In, Los Jarritos, Brother Dege

By Bao Le-Huu

Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday

Concert picks this week: Ceremony, Romeo Blu, Elder, Dreadnought

By Bao Le-Huu

Ceremony

Have a 'he wrote that?!' moment or two when American music legends Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Buddy Guy and John Hiatt play the Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

