Orlando's MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music with a party Thursday

To mark the dual occasion, the accomplished and upward local MC is hosting an exclusive listening party at the truest hip-hop bar in the city to preview his anticipated but yet-to-be-released album, The Last of the Mohicans, in its entirety.
Besides being his second (!!) full-length collection this year, this new album is a historically grand affair featuring a panoply of star guests and producers, a studded list of national names and local notables that includes Wu-Tang’s 4th Disciple, Planet Asia, TriState, YaH-Ra, Supastition, Shinobi Stalin, TzariZM, Oh No, Gensu Dean, SHARP., IMAKEMADBEATS, TzariZM, Delle Digga and Dirty Diggs. It’s a 15-track opus that’s dark, heavy and a true rapper’s delight.
In addition to the advance listening party, the event will also feature a Q&A with the artist. And at midnight, MidaZ has a big surprise planned for those in attendance. Trust, it’ll be good.
10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, The Commission Beer Chamber, free.
