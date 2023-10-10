Orlando's MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music with a party Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music

Location Details The Commission Beer Chamber 2230 Curry Ford Road, Orlando Conway/Curry Ford 407-271-4028 2 articles

Everyone’s got a birthday but not everyone has a brand-new album to premiere. Orlando hip-hop warhorse MidaZ the BEAST, however, has both coming up, and that’s something worth popping mad corks for.To mark the dual occasion, the accomplished and upward local MC is hosting an exclusive listening party at the truest hip-hop bar in the city to preview his anticipated but yet-to-be-released album,, in its entirety.Besides being his second (!!) full-length collection this year, this new album is a historically grand affair featuring a panoply of star guests and producers, a studded list of national names and local notables that includes Wu-Tang’s 4th Disciple, Planet Asia, TriState, YaH-Ra, Supastition, Shinobi Stalin, TzariZM, Oh No, Gensu Dean, SHARP., IMAKEMADBEATS, TzariZM, Delle Digga and Dirty Diggs. It’s a 15-track opus that’s dark, heavy and a true rapper’s delight.In addition to the advance listening party, the event will also feature a Q&A with the artist. And at midnight, MidaZ has a big surprise planned for those in attendance. Trust, it’ll be good.