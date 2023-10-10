Orlando's MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music with a party Thursday

Raise a glass to the man and hear his new music first

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 5:50 pm

click to enlarge MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
MidaZ the BEAST marks birthday and birth of new music
Everyone’s got a birthday but not everyone has a brand-new album to premiere. Orlando hip-hop warhorse MidaZ the BEAST, however, has both coming up, and that’s something worth popping mad corks for.

To mark the dual occasion, the accomplished and upward local MC is hosting an exclusive listening party at the truest hip-hop bar in the city to preview his anticipated but yet-to-be-released album, The Last of the Mohicans, in its entirety.

Besides being his second (!!) full-length collection this year, this new album is a historically grand affair featuring a panoply of star guests and producers, a studded list of national names and local notables that includes Wu-Tang’s 4th Disciple, Planet Asia, TriState, YaH-Ra, Supastition, Shinobi Stalin, TzariZM, Oh No, Gensu Dean, SHARP., IMAKEMADBEATS, TzariZM, Delle Digga and Dirty Diggs. It’s a 15-track opus that’s dark, heavy and a true rapper’s delight.

In addition to the advance listening party, the event will also feature a Q&A with the artist. And at midnight, MidaZ has a big surprise planned for those in attendance. Trust, it’ll be good.

10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, The Commission Beer Chamber, free.

Location Details

The Commission Beer Chamber

2230 Curry Ford Road, Orlando Conway/Curry Ford

407-271-4028

2 articles


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
