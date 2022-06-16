Orlando's Grand Collab marks Juneteenth with sounds and visions this weekend

Photo courtesy Palmer Reed/Facebook
Palmer Reed performs at Encore
Orlando arts and music collective the Grand Collab are throwing an outdoor bash to mark Juneteenth this weekend, with local activists sharing space with musicians and artists.
"Encore — Juneteenth Edition" marks the day with performances from Palmer Reed, DJ Nigel John and After 5 — along with DJ sets from Bonita and the Bear and hosting courtesy AMiAM.
The outdoor area of Grape & the Grain will also be taken over by a Moonlight Bazaar for the duration of Encore, featuring Orlando artisans and activists sharing information about their work. Defining Movement will be on site collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies for families from Paramore and Holden Heights.
Encore happens at the Grape & the Grain
on Sunday, June 18, at 4 p.m. (and goes long into the evening). The event is free.
