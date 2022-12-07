Orlando's Fowl Play releases a new 'Collection' of alien beatscapes

Photo courtesy Fowl Play/Facebook Orlando's Fowl Play has a new album out

<a href="https://fowlplaymusic.bandcamp.com/album/collection">Collection by Fowl Play</a>

As one of the central acts in the Jonesy Collective orbit, Fowl Play comes from the decidedly more cerebral side of the city’s electronic scene, with music more conducive to tripping and vibing out than to shakin’ dat ass.Rather than just continuing his signature sound, new two-track releaseadvances it, rendering his bubbling acid world with notably more funk, detail and dimension than ever.It’s a beatscape that’s at once alien and organic. And it’s Fowl Play’s most evolved work yet.now streams everywhere.