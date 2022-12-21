Orlando's DJ BMF brings back his James Brown-themed holiday DJ night this week

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge DJ BMF pays tribute to James Brown's holiday songs - Photo courtesy DJ BMF/Facebook
Photo courtesy DJ BMF/Facebook
DJ BMF pays tribute to James Brown's holiday songs

A lesser known fact about the Godfather of Soul James Brown is that he had a sizable (brand-new) bag of certified Xmas classics. (We’re particularly partial to “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” from the late 1960s.)

But he’s also recorded seasonal gems like “Let’s Unite the Whole World at Christmas,” “Soulful Christmas” and “Christmas Is Coming.”

You’ll likely hear the majority of these, plus all sorts of other deep Brown cuts — both Christmas-adjacent and not — during BMF’s annual James Brown Holiday Jam. Glory be.

10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, Lil Indie’s, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.

Event Details
DJ BMF: James Brown Holiday Jam

DJ BMF: James Brown Holiday Jam

Fri., Dec. 23, 10 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Amazing Acro-Cats are coming to an Orlando stage in January

By Matthew Moyer

The Acro-Cats play Orlando next year

HeartSupport Fest to bring a weekend of heaviness like Rise Against and Parkway Drive to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Red alert: Rise Against will be one of the headliners of the first HeartSupport Fest

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

By Ariadna Ampudia

Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time

Legendary mash-up DJ Girl Talk plays Orlando this week for the first time in years

By Sarah Kinbar

Girl Talk comes to Orlando Thursday

Also in Music

Orlando indie-rock band TV Dinner serve up some delicious 'Leftovers' on new mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

TV Dinner serve up some 'Leftovers'

Orlando experimental hip-hop duo OhTwo continue creative evolution with new album

By Bao Le-Huu

OHTWO release eponymous new album

Orlando musician Derek Engstrom starts over again with solo album Easy Living

By Kyle Eagle

Derek Engstrom burns down the house with new album 'Easy Living'

Orlando musician Dave Scott Schwartzman throws a show and signing for his memoir on time spent in punk legends Adrenalin O.D.

By Bao Le-Huu

Adrenalin O.D. in their prime
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us