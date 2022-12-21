Orlando's DJ BMF brings back his James Brown-themed holiday DJ night this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy DJ BMF/Facebook DJ BMF pays tribute to James Brown's holiday songs

A lesser known fact about the Godfather of Soul James Brown is that he had a sizable (brand-new) bag of certified Xmas classics. (We’re particularly partial to “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” from the late 1960s.)But he’s also recorded seasonal gems like “Let’s Unite the Whole World at Christmas,” “Soulful Christmas” and “Christmas Is Coming.”You’ll likely hear the majority of these, plus all sorts of other deep Brown cuts — both Christmas-adjacent and not — during BMF’s annual James Brown Holiday Jam. Glory be.