Orlando's Bodybox headline a night of prime 'trailer-park metal' at the Social

As for Virginia’s Restrictor Plate, well, let’s see: They’re a death-grind band named after a racecar part and their music is self-described as “NASCORE.” In the event those clues were too subtle for you, songs like “Slamtona” and “Earnhardt Stomp”should complete the picture.
Finally, Florida’s Chain Gang specialize in the kind of tough-guy beatdown sound that’s custom-built for cage fighters to enter the ring. Oh yes, maximum ass will be kicked.
6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, The Social, $15.
Event Details
Location Details
