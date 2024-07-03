BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando's Bodybox headline a night of prime 'trailer-park metal' at the Social

Restrictor Plate and Chain Gang get rough too

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm

Bodybox play hometown show this weekend - Photo courtesy Foundation/TKX
Photo courtesy Foundation/TKX
Bodybox play hometown show this weekend
For those who like their headbanging scattered, smothered and covered, here’s a heaping sampler of trailer-park metal. That’s not me being condescending — just ask Orlando headliner Bodybox, whose frenzied, drug-obsessed death metal comes in titles like “Doublewide Stomp,” “Angeldust” and “Resin Scraper.”

As for Virginia’s Restrictor Plate, well, let’s see: They’re a death-grind band named after a racecar part and their music is self-described as “NASCORE.” In the event those clues were too subtle for you, songs like “Slamtona” and “Earnhardt Stomp”should complete the picture.

Finally, Florida’s Chain Gang specialize in the kind of tough-guy beatdown sound that’s custom-built for cage fighters to enter the ring. Oh yes, maximum ass will be kicked.

6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, The Social, $15.
Event Details
Bodybox, Restrictor Plate, Chain Gang

Bodybox, Restrictor Plate, Chain Gang

Sat., July 6, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 3, 2024

