Orlando's Alien Witch gets seriously dark on new album 'Submission Is a Gift'

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Alien Witch releases new music - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Alien Witch releases new music

It’s been almost a full year since I’ve written about Orlando no-wave standard-bearer Alien Witch. First, it’s because I wrote so much about their astonishing output in 2021, which averaged roughly an entire album per month. Second, it’s because 2022 has been somewhat fallow for this solo vehicle, with Dee Dee Crittenden shifting some focus into duo project Fabulous Weapon.

Of course, in Alien Witch terms, this relative lull has translated into four albums so far this year. Much of that material, though, has been more musical sketches rather than fully realized songs. However, the latest collection is single-mindedly cohesive, and it will pull you down into its dark rabbit hole like quicksand, slow and inexorable.

With a title that lyrically references the sketchy connection between Charles Manson and the Beach Boys, brand-new album Submission Is a Gift stays locked in a fever dream of droning deathrock over the course of 10 bloodletting tracks. From the pacing to the atmosphere, the album’s penetrating austerity is purposeful and strangely enveloping. As narcotic as it is nihilistic, this is the soundtrack of someone circling the psychic drain and beckoning you to follow.


Perhaps the album’s most salient spell is “Blood Witch” — a song that incidentally shares the name of one of my favorite fake bands (Graham Coxon’s ad hoc moniker for the soundtrack of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This). This is music so deathly serious that it makes most goth rock seem like Halloween LARPing.

Submission Is a Gift is available only on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download. It comes ahead of the upcoming launch of Pale Corpse Productions, Crittenden’s own DIY record label where most of their catalog will be issued, possibly along with other artists.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Read More about Bao Le-Huu
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Violinist Lindsey Stirling brings her new holiday songs to Orlando on Wednesday

By Alan Sculley

Lindsey Stirling plays Orlando Wednesday

The Fusion Awards are back for round six, this year at the Abbey in South Eola

By Sarah Kinbar

The Fusion Awards attract musicians throughout Central Florida | Photo by Tony Ramzy

Orange Blossom Revue brings all manner of rootsy sounds to Lake Wales Park this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Laney Jones plays this year's Orange Blossom Revue

Death grinders Exhumed return to Orlando with Vitriol, Escuela Grind and Castrator

By Bao Le-Huu

Exhumed

Also in Music

Death grinders Exhumed return to Orlando with Vitriol, Escuela Grind and Castrator

By Bao Le-Huu

Exhumed

Philadelphia's Kaonashi bring their dizzying post-hardcore to Orlando next week

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaonashi head to Orlando next week.

Los Angels band Slothrust play Orlando with the Pauses on Friday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Slothrust plays Orlando Friday

The Shrek Rave is at last coming to Orlando on Thursday

By Nicolette Shurba

The Shrek Rave is almost here!
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us