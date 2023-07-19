Orlando’s Agent Octopus have just released the surf-rock jams your summer playlist was missing

click to enlarge Photo by Emmie Colby Agent Octupus do surf-rock, but (saltwater) landlocked Orlando-style

<a href="https://agentoctopus.bandcamp.com/album/from-atlantis-with-love">From Atlantis with Love by Agent Octopus</a>

As everything on Earth can attest, it’s hot as actual Hell right now. If humankind would only finally fucking get serious about climate change …Oh yes, the music. Clearly, we could all use some cooling off.While not quite a global reversal on humanity’s energy habits, local band Agent Octopus are back with a fresh splash of surf rock. Their brand-new EP,, is easily their most virile work yet and exactly what the local summer playlist was missing.Befitting its Bond-esque title,is a distinctly more swashbuckling outing. From the opening notes, it’s immediately obvious that this big, flair-filled ride is going to be much more North Shore than Waikiki.Agent Octopus’ classic surf sound is still drawn with clean, clarion lines and golden, sonorous rays. But the guitars here often swap longboard cruising for some hot shortboard shredding. Besides that wicked riff in “Black Sea Reef,” “Silver Surfer: Redemption” goes out in a blaze of glory with fiery Dick Dale-esque licks and pounding timpani drums.While the record features guest stars like multi-platinum drummer Chuck Sabo and Grammy-nominated cellist Chloe Mendola, the band’s core duo of guitarists Jim Colby and Art Svrjcek are the ones who ably lead this charge. More than just a return,is Agent Octopus’ most resounding case yet to be the area’s best surf band right now. The EP’s out now on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.