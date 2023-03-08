Orlando’s 0 Miles Per Hour release infectious new single ‘0214’

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 4:00 am

0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"
Photo courtesy 0 Miles Per Hour/Bandcamp
0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"

Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour have released only about a handful of songs or so since their 2019 emergence, but their buoyant blend of pop-punk, garage and fuzz has stood out.

Even among those gems, though, beaming new single “0214” explodes with some of their brightest rays to date. Like Surfer Blood gone punk, the infectious jam rolls out big, bouncy hooks on a tall wave of effervescence.

It streams everywhere now but you can hear it live this weekend at their headlining show with local dream-gaze standouts Cathedral Bells, scrappy St. Pete band Spoiled Rat and Miami garage-pop act Better Than This.

8 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Will’s Pub, $12-$15

Sun., March 12, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$12-$15

